Tom Holland wants Sony's Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as he'd ''jump'' at the chance to work with Tom Hardy.
Tom Holland wants Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The 21-year-old actor is the current face of Peter Parker and his web slinging alter ego Spider-Man in the Marvel series of movies, and has said that whilst he doesn't think villain Venom - who currently has his own spin-off movie in development by Sony - exists in the same universe, he'd ''jump'' at the chance to work with Tom Hardy, who has been cast as the titular character.
When asked by ScreenRant.com if his Spider-Man and Hardy's Venom could ever appear on screen together, Holland said: ''That's something that's not up to me, I am the MCU's Spider-Man, I exist in a world with the Avengers. If Venom exists in that world, I don't really know the answer to that question. I don't think he does. But yeah, any opportunity to work with Tom Hardy, I'd jump to it.''
The news comes after Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently revealed there were ''no plans'' in place to include Hardy's Venom in the Marvel universe.
He said when asked if he could introduce the character into the blockbuster movie series: ''No plans to include him in the MCU right now. [The 'Venom' movie] is Sony's project.''
Meanwhile, it was also announced recently that Sony's 'Venom' movie will also feature 'Spider-Man' villain Carnage.
Carnage first appeared in the 'The Amazing Spider-Man' comic series as Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who shared a prison cell with Venom's alter ego Eddie Brock.
When Eddie escaped from prison using the extraterrestrial being known as a Symbiote - which fused with the photographer to give him his super powers - a portion of the parasite was left behind and fused with Cletus, thus creating Carnage.
As of yet, no-one has been cast in the role.
Tom Holland will hit screens as Spider-Man next month in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', which is released on July 5, and Tom Hardy will debut in the 'Venom' movie in October 2018.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
In August of 1819, The Essex set sail from New England. The whaling ship set...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...