Tom Holland has insisted he will continue to play Peter Parker and his alter-ego and says the new movies will be better than ever.
Tom Holland says Spider-Man will be ''equally as awesome and amazing'' despite leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
It was announced last week that the web-slinging superhero would be leaving Marvel after talks broke down with Sony but Tom, 23, has insisted he will continue to play Peter Parker and his alter-ego and says the new movies will be better than ever.
He told Entertainment Weekly: ''Basically, we've made five great movies. It's been five amazing years. I've had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It's going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we'll find new ways to make it even cooler.''
It was revealed last week that Sony Pictures - who licenced the famous character to Marvel - has hit a stalemate with the studio over the financing and profit-sharing of the future 'Spider-Man' movies, leading to the exit of Marvel boss Kevin Feige from the franchise.
But Kevin insisted he is grateful that he got to be involved with Spider-Man over five movies and called the experience ''a dream''.
He said: ''I'm feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy. We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we'd be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I'll always be thankful for that.''
There has been several months of negotiations between the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to change the original deal, which saw Marvel collect five per cent of the profits of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Going forward, Marvel seemed sure they could find a deal as the character was billed to be ''the Next Tony Stark'' in the Marvel franchise.
The stalemate between Sony Pictures and Disney reportedly came when the latter asked for financing and profits to be split 50 / 50, which would mean Disney and Marvel would have a huge increase in profits, with the previous film grossing a whopping $1.1 billion worldwide.
