The 'Uncharted' movie was just about to begin filming before being hit by its latest delay, according to Tom Holland.
Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' movie was ''just'' about to start filming before being hit by its latest delay.
The project, an adaptation of the video game series, has been put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic and Tom has revealed that production in Berlin was set to commence just moments before it was shut down.
Addressing the latest delay on Justin Bieber's Instagram livestream, the 'Spider-Man' star said: ''We showed up for our first day of shooting and they shut us down.''
Tom is set to play the role of treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the movie, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.
'Uncharted' has had a chaotic production as the release date has been pushed back on a number of occasions.
It was originally set to come out in late 2020, before being shifted to March 2021. Concerns of the virus have now pushed the motion picture back to October 2021.
Tom, 23, previously admitted that the opportunity to play the treasure hunter came about as he was discussing gaming with the chairman of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman.
He said: ''It was interesting, when I sat down with Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like 'Oh, I've just finished Uncharted'. And he was like, 'Well, why don't you play Nathan Drake?' I remember being like, 'I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.'''
Tom has also claimed that the film, which is directed by Ruben Fleischer, boasts ''one of the best scripts'' he's ever read.
He explained: ''I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read. It really, really jumps off the page.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...