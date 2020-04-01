Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' movie was ''just'' about to start filming before being hit by its latest delay.

The project, an adaptation of the video game series, has been put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic and Tom has revealed that production in Berlin was set to commence just moments before it was shut down.

Addressing the latest delay on Justin Bieber's Instagram livestream, the 'Spider-Man' star said: ''We showed up for our first day of shooting and they shut us down.''

Tom is set to play the role of treasure hunter Nathan Drake in the movie, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.

'Uncharted' has had a chaotic production as the release date has been pushed back on a number of occasions.

It was originally set to come out in late 2020, before being shifted to March 2021. Concerns of the virus have now pushed the motion picture back to October 2021.

Tom, 23, previously admitted that the opportunity to play the treasure hunter came about as he was discussing gaming with the chairman of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman.

He said: ''It was interesting, when I sat down with Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like 'Oh, I've just finished Uncharted'. And he was like, 'Well, why don't you play Nathan Drake?' I remember being like, 'I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.'''

Tom has also claimed that the film, which is directed by Ruben Fleischer, boasts ''one of the best scripts'' he's ever read.

He explained: ''I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read. It really, really jumps off the page.''