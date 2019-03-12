Tom Holland is set to star in the adaptation of Nico Walker's 2018 based-on-truth novel 'Cherry' directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.
Tom Holland is reuniting with the Russo brothers to star in 'Cherry'.
The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actor is set to star in the adaptation of Nico Walker's 2018 based-on-truth novel, which 'Avengers: Infinity War' and ' Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo secured the rights to last year.
The tome tells the true story of the author, a former army medic who returned from war in Iraq with un-diagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks.
Walker was caught in 2011 and is scheduled to be released in 2020.
Jessica Goldberg wrote the adaptation while Joe and Anthony will produce for their AGBO studio.
Tom, 22, will return to the screen in the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Endgame' which will be released on April 26 and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' due on July 3 and Marvel Studios previously announced that won't announce any upcoming films until both the movies have been released.
Kevin Feige - President of Marvel Studios - has confirmed that although there is a ''tremendous amount of potential'' for characters and storylines in the MCU, fans will have to wait until after Tom's second standalone Spider-Man film hits cinemas.
Feige previously said: ''As we've been doing for years, we aren't going to announce anything post-'Avengers: Endgame' or 'Spider-Man' until post-'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man'.
''As you know as a fan, there's a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we're going to keep playing with.
''And again, that's a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...