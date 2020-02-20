According to Tom Holland, Spider-Man ''belongs'' at Marvel.
The 23-year-old actor - who has starred as the iconic superhero in movies such as 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' - helped to negotiate a new deal between Sony and Disney last year that kept Spider-Man as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Reflecting on the discussions, Tom told Yahoo Entertainment: ''It was a huge learning curve for me, and I was very, very grateful that the two studios allowed me to be a part of that process.
''Tom Rothman and Bob Iger were both equally as eager to make this deal happen, and I'm so glad that we were able to do it because I think Spider-Man is now where he belongs.
''He's home in the MCU and I'm so grateful that I get to keep playing him in that place.''
Tom admitted to being stressed out before Sony and Marvel managed to reach an agreement.
The actor - who stars alongside Zendaya in the Spider-Man movies - said: ''Yeah it was a stressful time but at the end of the day you get thrown things and it's how you deal with them, which is what makes you who you are.''
Despite the drama, Tom is proud of how he approached the situation.
He shared: ''I feel like I handled it pretty well.
''I mean, I had a few drunken nights out with my mates, like [blubbering] 'What's going to happen with Spider-Man?' But we figured it out.''
