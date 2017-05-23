Tom Holland is to star in 'Uncharted'.

The 20-year-old actor - who has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Spider-Man - has been cast as protagonist Nathan Drake in Sony Pictures big screen adaptation of the hugely popular video game series from Naughty Dog which is available exclusively on Sony's PlayStation console and has spanned four titles.

'Night at the Museum' Shawn Levy is directing the film which will focus on professional treasure hunter Drake - who in the storyline of the game is a descendent of 16th century English sea captain Sir Francis Drake - and his first encounter with professional rogue Victor 'Sully' Sullivan, whom becomes his friend.

The project has been in the pipeline since 2008 with scripts previously penned by Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim and Eric Warren Singer, while Mark Wahlberg and 'Silver Linings Playbook' director David O. Russell were also previously attached to the project.

Producing the film is Charles Roven, Avi Arad, and Alex Gartner.

Holland will next be seen in the Jon Watts-directed 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' which is released in cinemas in July 7.

He first portrayed Peter Parker and his webslinging alter ego in 'Captain America: Civil War' and he will also appear as the character in the next two 'Avengers' films.

In addition, Holland will also be seen opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Katherine Waterston in the Alfonso Gomez-Rejon-directed 'The Current War', which The Weinstein Company is set to release in December.