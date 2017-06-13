Tom Holland is terrified of spiders because they are ''sneaky'', despite being the new face of the web slinging superhero Spider-Man.
Tom Holland is terrified of spiders.
The 21-year-old actor might be donning the famous red and blue lycra suit for his role as Peter Parker and his titular alter-ego in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - which is set to be released next month - but the star can't stand the eight-legged creatures in real life because he finds them ''sneaky''.
He admitted: ''I don't like spiders, man, just because they are sneaky - they just really scare me. They are hairy - ugh. The more I get asked this question, the more scared I get of spiders so I think I am going to try to convince myself that I am not afraid of spiders.''
And the young star also admitted his 'Heart Of The Sea' co-star Chris Hemsworth - who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - wasn't particularly helpful when Tom asked him to put in a good word after his audition.
Speaking to News.com.au, Tom said: ''I remember emailing him and being like 'hey man, what's up? Just so you know, I'm auditioning for Spider-Man and I thought it would be really cool if you could put in a good word for me.
''And he emailed back saying 'yeah, I'll let [the producer] know that you are always late and you never know your lines'. So thanks, Chris.''
He later clarified in the interview that Chris actually spoke highly of him to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, which helped him land the role.
Meanwhile, Tom recently revealed he was punched in the face during filming for the upcoming summer blockbuster after a stunt went wrong.
He said: ''I was supposed to dodge it and I just didn't see it coming. He had a big metal fist-type thing, and he punched me in the face so hard, like you wouldn't believe.''
It was an unfortunate accident, and the star has put it down to his Spider-Man costume - and how difficult it is to see when he's wearing the mask on set.
He added: ''I could only see about five feet in front of me, with no peripheral vision.''
The Duffer Brothers and their actors talk about the forthcoming Netflix show.
Yorke told BBC Radio 6 Music that the technical issues during their iconic 1997 performance were so bad that he was on the verge of walking off stage.
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
In August of 1819, The Essex set sail from New England. The whaling ship set...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...