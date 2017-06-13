Tom Holland is terrified of spiders.

The 21-year-old actor might be donning the famous red and blue lycra suit for his role as Peter Parker and his titular alter-ego in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - which is set to be released next month - but the star can't stand the eight-legged creatures in real life because he finds them ''sneaky''.

He admitted: ''I don't like spiders, man, just because they are sneaky - they just really scare me. They are hairy - ugh. The more I get asked this question, the more scared I get of spiders so I think I am going to try to convince myself that I am not afraid of spiders.''

And the young star also admitted his 'Heart Of The Sea' co-star Chris Hemsworth - who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - wasn't particularly helpful when Tom asked him to put in a good word after his audition.

Speaking to News.com.au, Tom said: ''I remember emailing him and being like 'hey man, what's up? Just so you know, I'm auditioning for Spider-Man and I thought it would be really cool if you could put in a good word for me.

''And he emailed back saying 'yeah, I'll let [the producer] know that you are always late and you never know your lines'. So thanks, Chris.''

He later clarified in the interview that Chris actually spoke highly of him to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, which helped him land the role.

Meanwhile, Tom recently revealed he was punched in the face during filming for the upcoming summer blockbuster after a stunt went wrong.

He said: ''I was supposed to dodge it and I just didn't see it coming. He had a big metal fist-type thing, and he punched me in the face so hard, like you wouldn't believe.''

It was an unfortunate accident, and the star has put it down to his Spider-Man costume - and how difficult it is to see when he's wearing the mask on set.

He added: ''I could only see about five feet in front of me, with no peripheral vision.''