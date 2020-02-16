According to Tom Holland, the 'Uncharted' movie boasts ''one of the best scripts'' he's ever read.
Tom Holland thinks the 'Uncharted' movie boasts ''one of the best scripts'' he's ever read.
The 23-year-old actor been cast as Nathan Drake in the film adaptation of the 'Uncharted' video game series, and Tom has admitted to being blown away by the script.
Tom - who is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - told IGN: ''I read the newest draft of the script on the way over here and it's one of the best scripts I've ever read. It really, really jumps off the page.''
Tom also confirmed the 'Uncharted' adaptation will serve as an origin story for his character.
He said: ''I think what 'Uncharted' offers that most video games films don't is that it's an origin story to the games ... So if you played the games, you haven't seen what's going to happen in the film.
''And if you haven't played the games, you're going to enjoy the film because it's information that everyone else is getting at the same time.''
Meanwhile, Tom revealed in December that he ''pleaded'' with Bob Iger to help keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a drunk phone call.
At the time, the iconic character was at the centre of a disagreement between Sony Pictures and Marvel.
Asked if he became emotional during his call with the Disney CEO, Tom shared: ''I weeped. I was really emotional because I felt like it was all coming to an end.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...