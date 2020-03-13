British star Tom Holland has claimed his new movie 'Cherry' is the ''best work'' of his career.
Tom Holland thinks 'Cherry' is the ''best work'' of his career.
The 23-year-old actor - who is best known for portraying Spider-Man - plays the lead role in the new crime drama movie, and he's admitted to relishing the experience of working with 'Avengers: Infinity War' directors Joe and Anthony Russo once again.
Tom shared: ''I think 'Cherry' is my best work.
''The Russo brothers have done such an amazing job of saying goodbye to the Marvel Universe and opening up this new chapter to the future of their careers.
''I'm so glad that they would have me along on that journey with them. When you see 'Cherry', you'll be pretty shocked at my transformation.''
The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker, and Tom has opened up about his character's ''awful spiral''.
He told the Philippine Daily Inquirer: ''My character doesn't actually have a name in the film. He's a kid who decided to join the army and became a medic. He served in Iraq for over a year and had a really hard time out there.
''When he came home, he was self-diagnosed with PTSD and started abusing OxyContin, which then spiralled into a serious opioid addiction. To feed his drug addiction, he starts robbing banks and ultimately ends up in prison.
''It's the story of this awful spiral that he found himself in, and the problem we have with how we treat veterans when they come home and the lack of support that we give them. It will be eye-opening for people around the world to see that film.''
We explore the musical culture of Camden as Madness and Amy Winehouse receive their stones on the Music Walk of Fame.
The Quarterhouse, and Melting Vinyl, played host to two inspired performances in Folkestone on the first evening of March.
Six album releases we can't wait for this month.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...