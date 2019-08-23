Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' movie is searching for a new director after Dan Trachtenberg is said to have departed the project.
The movie's helmer Dan Trachtenberg is said to have departed the project, but Holland is still set to star in the motion picture - a big screen adaptation of the highly-successful PlayStation game of the same name - and production is expected to begin early next year.
Sources told Deadline that the search for a new filmmaker is underway and meetings are happening.
Sony Pictures are hoping to have a replacement in place by the end of the summer.
'Uncharted' - which will be the first feature production of Sony PlayStation Productions - will tell the story of treasure hunter Nathan Drake from his younger years.
This comes just days after it was reported 'Spider-Man' will be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Sony Pictures - who licences the famous character, currently played by Holland, to Marvel - reportedly hit a stalemate with the studio over the financing and profit-sharing of the future movies featuring the character, leading to the exit of Marvel boss Kevin Feige from the franchise.
In a statement, Sony's spokesperson said: ''Much of today's news about' Spider-Man', has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise.
''We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.
''We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him - including all their newly added Marvel properties - do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.''
