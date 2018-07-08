Tom Holland has paid tribute to Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko.

On Saturday (07.07.18), one day after the legendary comics artist passed away at the age of 90, 22-year-old Tom - who is starring in Marvel's 'Spider-Man' franchise - took to Twitter to pay tribute.

He wrote: ''We all want to leave our mark on the world - this guy crushed it. He made so many people so happy and changed lives - most of all, mine! Thank you Steve - your life lives on man, thank you.''

A message on the official Marvel account added: ''Thank you Steve, rest in peace.''

In a statement, Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada said, ''Only a small group of individuals can claim that they have affected and redefined not just an industry, but popular culture worldwide. Steve Ditko was one of those few who dared to break molds every time his pencil and pen hit a blank sheet of paper. In his lifetime he blessed us with gorgeous art, fantastical stories, heroic characters and a mystical persona worthy of some of his greatest creations. And much like his greatest co-creation, Steve Ditko's legend and influence will outlive us all.''

President Dan Buckley added, ''The Marvel family mourns the loss of Steve Ditko.''

Ditko and Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Stan Lee created Spider-Man and Doctor Strange together.

Speaking about the notoriously private comics artist in 2016, 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson said: ''We didn't approach him. He's like J.D. Salinger. He is private and has intentionally stayed out of the spotlight like J.D. Salinger. I hope he goes to see the movie, wherever he is, because I think we paid homage to his work.''