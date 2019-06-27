Tom Holland's tight-fitting Spider-Man costume made it difficult for him to eat and drink but he eventually found a way to do it.
Tom Holland had to drink through the eye-hole of his Spider-Man suit.
The 23-year-old actor admitted it can be a struggle to carry out simple tasks in the tight-fitting costume he dons as his web-slinging alter ego in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' so he's come up with some creative solutions.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's an interesting contraption to say the least.
''Basically, my eyes in my mask, they clip off, they come off, because they're glass, and obviously the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in.
''And what I can do is I can take my left one out, and there's a little, like, thing that I pull out, and then I put a tube, a squeezy tube, down into my mouth, and then I can drink from a bottle.''
And Tom is now so used to the restrictive garment, he's even figured out a way to sneak snacks during breaks in filming.
He added: ''But what I found out now is if I push the mask forward, I can now squeeze like gum and stuff, down the eye hole.
''I've had a KitKat in the suit now.''
However, the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor recently admitted one of the downsides about his suit is that it leaves him unable to use his phone.
Arguing he has the most difficult costume to wear out of all the Marvel superheroes, he said: ''Because I have no skin showing. I'm straight up head-to-toe in lycra. I can't even use my phone.
''And I'm 23, like, I use my phone a lot!
''I've become so good at liking pictures with my nose.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...