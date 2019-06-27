Tom Holland had to drink through the eye-hole of his Spider-Man suit.

The 23-year-old actor admitted it can be a struggle to carry out simple tasks in the tight-fitting costume he dons as his web-slinging alter ego in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' so he's come up with some creative solutions.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's an interesting contraption to say the least.

''Basically, my eyes in my mask, they clip off, they come off, because they're glass, and obviously the suit is fabric, and they need to clip in.

''And what I can do is I can take my left one out, and there's a little, like, thing that I pull out, and then I put a tube, a squeezy tube, down into my mouth, and then I can drink from a bottle.''

And Tom is now so used to the restrictive garment, he's even figured out a way to sneak snacks during breaks in filming.

He added: ''But what I found out now is if I push the mask forward, I can now squeeze like gum and stuff, down the eye hole.

''I've had a KitKat in the suit now.''

However, the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor recently admitted one of the downsides about his suit is that it leaves him unable to use his phone.

Arguing he has the most difficult costume to wear out of all the Marvel superheroes, he said: ''Because I have no skin showing. I'm straight up head-to-toe in lycra. I can't even use my phone.

''And I'm 23, like, I use my phone a lot!

''I've become so good at liking pictures with my nose.''