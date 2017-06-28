Tom Holland has revealed he just wears just a thong under his Spiderman suit and admits it was a ''mission'' getting in and out of his costume every day on set.
The 21-year-old actor - who plays the much-loved superhero in a series of Marvel films including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - admits it was a ''mission'' getting into his costume every day.
He said: ''The first thing you need to know, all I have on under that costume is a thong. They brought them in on my first day, like, 'Here are your thongs.' I had serious misgivings - would my a***hole ever be the same again?
''But I had to get used to it. Even though I was thinking no way, no way! You have to completely disrobe and then put a dressing gown on, but they're very comfy ones, you can't walk around in just a thong, can you imagine? And then you race across the lot to the toilet, then come back, get back into it - it's such a mission.''
And despite his international fame, Tom desperately tries to stay grounded and keeps reminding himself that he is just ''a kid from Kingston''.
He added: ''When I'm travelling the world as Tom Holland, The Actor, people just blow smoke up my arse 24/7. I've worked really hard, but I'm not the super-talented person everyone thinks I am.
''The terrible thing about being famous is you start to believe it. People tell you you're fantastically wonderful all the time and you start to think you are incredible. I'm just a kid from Kingston.''
Tom is also keen to ''get out of his comfort zone'' as an actor and play roles that are unlike himself.
He told the new issue of ShortList magazine: ''I want to really get out my comfort zone and play, like, a serial killer, or a drug dealer. I want to shoot a gun - have you seen Keanu Reeves shoot a gun? He does it so well! I did use a gun during 'The Lost City Of Z', but I only shot a rabbit. A fake one, obviously.''
The full interview appears in this week's issue of ShortList, Wednesday June 28, 2017.
