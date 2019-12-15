Tom Holland's mother wanted him to be a carpenter.

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star has revealed his mom was so keen for him to follow that career that she sent him off to a carpentry school in Wales.

Asked if he ever thought of taking on a different career than acting, he said: ''I didn't, but my parents did. My mom, I went through a phase in my career where I was too old to play a child but too young to play a teenager. It took me a long time to grow up, and my mom decided to send me to carpentry school so she like packed my bags up and shipped me up to Cardiff in Wales, and I like rented a room off this lady and shared a room with her son for like 8 weeks.''

Meanwhile, Tom previously opened up about his childhood and how he was bullied for being passionate about dancing at school.

He said: ''I had my rough patches. There was times when I was bullied about dancing and stuff. But you couldn't hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it. They saw potential in me and they started sending dance teachers to my house.''

Tom rose to fame after being cast as Spider-Man but had previously revealed he found out about his casting after reading it online.

He said: ''I just found out online. They didn't call me up or anything. Then Kevin Feige finally called me and said, 'I've got some great news. You're going to be Spider-Man.' I was like, 'I know Kevin. You put it on Instagram.' Like, I'm 20. You really think I'm not going to find it?''