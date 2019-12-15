Tom Holland's mother wanted him to be a carpenter rather than an actor.
Tom Holland's mother wanted him to be a carpenter.
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star has revealed his mom was so keen for him to follow that career that she sent him off to a carpentry school in Wales.
Asked if he ever thought of taking on a different career than acting, he said: ''I didn't, but my parents did. My mom, I went through a phase in my career where I was too old to play a child but too young to play a teenager. It took me a long time to grow up, and my mom decided to send me to carpentry school so she like packed my bags up and shipped me up to Cardiff in Wales, and I like rented a room off this lady and shared a room with her son for like 8 weeks.''
Meanwhile, Tom previously opened up about his childhood and how he was bullied for being passionate about dancing at school.
He said: ''I had my rough patches. There was times when I was bullied about dancing and stuff. But you couldn't hit me hard enough to stop me from doing it. They saw potential in me and they started sending dance teachers to my house.''
Tom rose to fame after being cast as Spider-Man but had previously revealed he found out about his casting after reading it online.
He said: ''I just found out online. They didn't call me up or anything. Then Kevin Feige finally called me and said, 'I've got some great news. You're going to be Spider-Man.' I was like, 'I know Kevin. You put it on Instagram.' Like, I'm 20. You really think I'm not going to find it?''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...