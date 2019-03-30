Tom Holland has credited his family for keeping him grounded despite his international fame and success.
Tom Holland's family keep him grounded.
The 22-year-old actor credits his parents and his brothers for keeping him humble despite his huge celebrity status.
He said: ''My parents and brothers are such cool people that they wouldn't really let my life change that much. I'll come home from a hard day's work and my mum will tell me to do the dishes, 'It's your turn.'''
Tom rose to fame playing the titular role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and it is a role he has wanted since he was a young boy.
He added: ''I've been playing Spider-Man in my bedroom since I was a kid. I grew up watching the films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) but it was my thousandth time playing Spider-Man so I felt like I had it in the bag ... I feel like a lot of Superheroes are very abnormal people. Tony Stark is a billionaire, Captain America is a super solider, Thor is a god and I just think that it's nice to have a kid.''
Tom likes how superhero movies help people to ''forget'' all the ''horrible things'' going on all over the world.
He told Man About Town magazine: ''There seem to be horrible things all over the world, and these films are a really nice way to forget about the world in which we're living, enter into this magical world, enjoy a bit of freedom and watch these people who we admire and who we look up to do good and ultimately save the day.''
