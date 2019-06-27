Tom Holland's love life is a ''disappointment''.

The 23-year-old actor - who has previously dismissed speculation he's dating his 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' co-star Zendaya - admitted he was an awkward teenager and he hasn't got any more ''smooth'' as he's aged.

He told Absolute Radio DJ Dave Berry: ''I was so not smooth as a kid and I'm actually not smooth as an adult either. Growing up my love life has been a bit of a disappointment if I'm honest.''

Tom recently credited his family for helping him stay grounded as despite his success, they still make him do chores and help around the house.

He said: ''My parents and brothers are such cool people that they wouldn't really let my life change that much. I'll come home from a hard day's work and my mum will tell me to do the dishes, 'It's your turn.'''

Tom rose to fame playing the titular role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and it is a role he has wanted since he was a young boy.

He added: ''I've been playing Spider-Man in my bedroom since I was a kid. I grew up watching the films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him. When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) but it was my thousandth time playing Spider-Man so I felt like I had it in the bag ... I feel like a lot of Superheroes are very abnormal people. Tony Stark is a billionaire, Captain America is a super soldier, Thor is a god and I just think that it's nice to have a kid.''

Watch the full interview with Tom and his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACj2ALmuCJs