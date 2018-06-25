Tom Holland has revealed the sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is called 'Far From Home.'

The 22-year-old actor - who plays the web spinning superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films - has seemingly let slip that title of the forthcoming flick ahead of its release next year.

Taking to his Instagram account, Holland said in a short clip: ''Hey guys, what's up? It's Tom Holland here, I am at the ACE Seattle Comic Con, having a great time, meeting everyone.

''I wanted to apologise because there's no real revelations coming out this week about Spider Man 2, I don't really know much about it. I'm a little bit confused because I died so I don't really know how it all comes into play. But what I do know is that I've got the script, I'm super excited to read it. And it's going to great so yeah, 'Spider-Man 2' let's do this!''

As he held up his script on his iPad, fans could see: ''Spider-Man: Far From Home'' written on it.

The script comes just a few months after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said filming for the sequel would kick off in London in July and, although Spider-Man - also known as Peter Parker - would spend most of his time in New York, he'll also trot around other parts of the globe.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming film, but it's believed Jake Gyllenhaal is set to play villain Mysterio after he won the race to portray the antagonist opposite Holland.

Gyllenhaal was in competition with Ryan Gosling for the coveted part but the latter star pulled out of the running due to a scheduling conflict with another project.

A source said recently: ''Producers were keen to sign Ryan but he was busy filming another project. Jake is a suitable alternative with experience of playing villainous characters.''