English actor Tom Holland has confirmed a 'Spider-Man' trilogy is in the pipeline.
Tom Holland has confirmed a 'Spider-Man' trilogy is in the works.
The 21-year-old actor has revealed 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' will be followed by two further standalone movies that will allow Marvel to develop the story of the iconic superhero.
Tom explained: ''Yes, there is what we call the arc of the character. There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies.
''He's definitely not the finished article by the end of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and ... go through puberty I guess. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies.''
Asked to clarify what he meant by a ''couple of movies'', the actor told SuperHeroHype.com: ''There will be a 'Spider-Man 2' and 3 ... Yeah, well now you know, sorry Marvel. Whoops!''
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' has been made possible because of a unique deal between Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to the Spider-Man character, and Marvel Studios.
Under the terms of their agreement, Marvel Studios takes the creative lead on a new 'Spider-Man' movie and the character makes cameo appearances in films such as 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
On the other hand, Sony distributes the standalone 'Spider-Man' movies.
But Sony's Amy Pascal has previously suggested the deal is poised to come to an end before the third 'Spider-Man' movie, meaning a new agreement needs to be reached.
Speaking earlier this year, Amy said: ''It may never happen again, after we do the sequel. Because Sony, and Disney, and Marvel all decided that the right thing to do was to allow Peter Parker and Spider-Man to be in the MCU and to work with the Marvel guys and have them produce this film.''
The Duffer Brothers and their actors talk about the forthcoming Netflix show.
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
In August of 1819, The Essex set sail from New England. The whaling ship set...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...