Tom Holland has confirmed a 'Spider-Man' trilogy is in the works.

The 21-year-old actor has revealed 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' will be followed by two further standalone movies that will allow Marvel to develop the story of the iconic superhero.

Tom explained: ''Yes, there is what we call the arc of the character. There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man, especially, to grow in the next two movies.

''He's definitely not the finished article by the end of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and ... go through puberty I guess. It's going to be an exciting couple of movies.''

Asked to clarify what he meant by a ''couple of movies'', the actor told SuperHeroHype.com: ''There will be a 'Spider-Man 2' and 3 ... Yeah, well now you know, sorry Marvel. Whoops!''

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' has been made possible because of a unique deal between Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to the Spider-Man character, and Marvel Studios.

Under the terms of their agreement, Marvel Studios takes the creative lead on a new 'Spider-Man' movie and the character makes cameo appearances in films such as 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

On the other hand, Sony distributes the standalone 'Spider-Man' movies.

But Sony's Amy Pascal has previously suggested the deal is poised to come to an end before the third 'Spider-Man' movie, meaning a new agreement needs to be reached.

Speaking earlier this year, Amy said: ''It may never happen again, after we do the sequel. Because Sony, and Disney, and Marvel all decided that the right thing to do was to allow Peter Parker and Spider-Man to be in the MCU and to work with the Marvel guys and have them produce this film.''