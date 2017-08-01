Tom Holland has responded to Kirsten Dunst's comments about his re-imagining of the iconic Marvel superhero in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
Tom Holland says Kirsten Dunst is entitled to criticise 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' but he doesn't care if she sees the blockbuster.
Back in June, the 35-year-old actress - who played Mary Jane Watson in Sami Raimi's trilogy between 2002 and 2007 - was dismissive of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures reboot of the character, which saw the webslinging superhero join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in 'Captain America: Civil War'.
New Spider-Man Holland has now responded to her comments claiming he ''doesn't care'' if she sees the film or not as things have now moved on.
Speaking to Movie 'n' Co UK, the actor said: ''You know, she's entitled to her own opinion and I'm not one to judge at all. I definitely am not doing this movie for the money. I mean, it's a job that I think anyone would do regardless of what you were getting paid, you know? All I know is I had the greatest time on this movie and I absolutely loved it and, you know, if she doesn't want to go and see it, I don't really care. I don't dislike her in any way for what she said and she's entitled to her opinion, so it's all cool.''
The comments came after Dunst claimed her and Tobey Maguire's films were the ''best ones'' and that Spider-Man is only still going on the big screen for financial reasons.
She told Marie Claire magazine: ''We made the best ones, so who cares? I'm like, 'You make it all you want.' They're just milking that cow for money. It's so obvious. You know what I mean? I don't care. Everyone likes our Spider-Man. Come on, am I right or what? Listen, I'd rather be in the first ones than the new ones.''
Holland played the Marvel comic book legend in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' following Andrew Garfield's two movie stint from 2012.
Following the success of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', both Marvel and Sony have announced a sequel is slated for a 2019 release.
Holland will be reprising his wall-crawling role in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War'.
