Tom Holland admits it's been a ''crazy week'' for him as the face of the 'Spider-Man' franchise.

The 23-year-old actor made the remarks after it was revealed that the superhero was divorcing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Sony and Disney failed to reach an agreement over the future of the franchise.

Speaking at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Tom told fans: ''Hey all, it's been a crazy week but I want you to know that I'm grateful from the bottom of my heart. And I love you 3,000.''

Tom's comments come shortly after Sony tried to clarify its position regarding the iconic movie franchise.

In a statement, the company explained: ''Much of today's news about' Spider-Man', has mischaracterised recent discussions about [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise.

''We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action 'Spider-Man' film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him - including all their newly added Marvel properties - do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own.

''Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.''

There were several months of negotiations between the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to change the original deal, which saw Marvel collect five percent of the profits of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

However, the two parties haven't been able to meet a satisfactory compromise.