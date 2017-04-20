'Captain America: Civil War' star Tom Holland has spoken about his first-ever meeting with 'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill.
Tom Holland was shocked that Mark Hamill wanted to meet him at the premiere of 'Captain America: Civil War'.
The 20-year-old actor - who stars as Spider-Man in the Marvel movies - met the legendary 'Star Wars' actor on the red carpet at the film's premiere, but Tom was surprised Mark was so keen to greet him.
Recalling his first encounter with Mark, who plays Luke Skywalker in the 'Star Wars' series, Tom explained: ''That was a crazy, crazy experience, man. So we were at the premiere for 'Civil War' and one of our producers, Nate, came up to me and was like, 'Dude, Mark Hamill would like to meet you.' I was like, 'That's crazy, I'll meet him, yeah. He wants to meet me?'''
Tom admitted the situation took an especially surreal twist when Mark casually name-dropped Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in the 'Star Wars' movies, into the conversation.
He told Collider: ''I went over and sat down with him ... I was with my buddy Harrison and I was like, 'Hey Mark, lovely to meet you. This is my friend Harrison.' And then Mark was like, 'Hey, I have a friend called Harrison.'
''In my head, I was like, that's kind of random that he has a friend called Harrison, too. And it wasn't until, like, five minutes into the conversation that I realised he means Harrison Ford!''
As well as greeting the actor on the red carpet, Mark also found time to meet Tom's family and pose for photographs with them.
Tom recalled: ''Mark was such a nice guy, he asked me who I was at the premiere with. And I brought my whole family to the 'Civil War' premiere. I was lucky enough that we got a load of tickets.
''He was like, 'Where are they? I want to meet them.' They were in another room in the hotel having their own private party and Mark came and took pictures with every single one of my family, he met everyone. My uncle Tim is the biggest 'Star Wars' fan ever and he was over the moon to meet him.''
