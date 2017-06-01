Tom Holland was punched in the face during filming for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' after a stunt went wrong.

The 21-year-old actor - who first played the web slinging superhero in 2016 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Captain America: Civil War - reprises his role in the latest big screen reboot of the comic book favourite and was left in pain after being ''cracked'' in the head during a fight scene.

He told Britain's GQ magazine: ''I was supposed to dodge it and I just didn't see it coming. He had a big metal fist-type thing, and he punched me in the face so hard, like you wouldn't believe.''

It was an unfortunate accident, and the star has put it down to his Spider-Man costume - and how difficult it is to see when he's wearing the mask on set.

He added: ''I could only see about five feet in front of me, with no peripheral vision.''

Tom previously admitted it took him 45 minutes to pull on his tight-fitting costume every day.

Asked how long it takes to put on the suit, he said: ''It depends. There are different versions of the suit that we have for different means. Sometimes I have to wear a harness underneath the suit, which takes probably close to 45 minutes to put on all together. If I'm wearing no harness, it probably takes 25 minutes to put on.

''The tricky part is going to the bathroom. You have to sort of plan in advance. You have to be like, 'Look, I think I might need the toilet in 45 minutes, so we have to take this off.' Obviously, it's a very expensive suit, so you don't want it just swinging down around your ankles.''

And Tom admits it was a bit of a ''disappointment'' when he first put on the suit as it was the one his stunt double had worn and it left him feeling like a ''saggy, sad Spider-Man''.

He added: ''The first time I put on the suit was, I'm not going to lie, a little bit of a disappointment.

''I was cast as Spider-Man very late into the process of shooting 'Civil War'. They'd already been shooting on my stunt double before I had the chance to come to set, so they didn't have time to make me a suit because these suits take weeks and weeks to make, so they just decided to tailor my stunt double's suit to me.

''Now my stunt double was a good two or three inches taller than me and stockier than me, so the first time I ever tried it on it was kind of like a saggy, sad Spider-Man.''