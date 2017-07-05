Tom Holland thinks ''no-one is ready'' for 'Avengers: Infinity War' as he dubbed the project the ''biggest movie of all time''.
The 21-year-old actor will reprise his role as Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel Comics Universe movie, and has said the project will be the ''biggest movie of all time'' that not even the most devoted Marvel fans will be prepared for.
Speaking to the Toronto Sun newspaper, Tom said: ''It needs no teasing. That movie literally needs no teasing. It's going to be the biggest movie of all time. Believe me; no-one is ready for that movie.''
Tom's comments come after 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Chris Pratt admitted earlier this year that the ensemble movie - which is set to bring the Avengers together with the Guardians - will ''transcend'' the superhero genre.
He said: ''Well, so far, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is the biggest spectacle movie of all time - that is all time up until now. 'Avengers [Infinity War]' is going to be a pretty big spectacle. I think you're talking 40 heroes -- that is a huge spectacle. I was using James [Gunn's] vernacular by calling 'Vol. 2' the biggest spectacle of all time. I heard him say that and I thought, 'That sounds right.' But I have to amend that.
''I think this sequel transcends the genre in a way. It's a deep motion picture and something different than just a big spectacle film. There's a difference between dime-store novels and literature and this is like literature. It's going to stand the test of time. It's maybe this decade's movie, if not a longer period of time.''
Before his appearance in 'Avengers: Infinity War' - which is due for release in April 2018 - Tom will be seen as Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' when it hits screens on Wednesday (05.07.17).
