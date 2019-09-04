Tom Holland has learned a lot from his ''nice and humble'' famous friends.
Tom Holland feels ''lucky'' to have ''nice and humble'' famous friends.
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actor has befriended several of his co-stars, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jake Gyllenhaal and looks to the more experienced actors to set an example of how to behave on set.
He said: ''I've been so lucky that I've had friends like Zendaya, friends like RDJ, friends like [Chris] Hemsworth. Now a friend like Jake Gyllenhaal, where I can really kind of confide in them, 'cause they've been through it before.
''I think the best piece of advice I got or saw was how you're working with actors who are at the top of the game.
''Like, it doesn't get much higher than where they're at, but they're also professional and so nice and so humble. So it was a nice eye-opener for me that, like, you can work in this industry and be at that level and not be a dick. You know?''
The 23-year-old star is a ''very private'' person and feels uncomfortable when his personal life makes news.
Reflecting on being pictured with a woman at a gig in London in July, he told GQ Style magazine: ''It's just, I'm a very private person. If you do a Google Search, I'm not a tabloid person.
''I don't like living in the spotlight. I'm quite good at only being in the spotlight when I need to.
''It was a bit of a shock to the system. It's the first time I've ever kind of been in the tabloids. It's the first time something like this has ever really happened to me.
''But it's something that you look at and you go, 'Oh, well, I just don't put myself in that situation again.'
''For me, it's a reflection of a life that I don't live.
And I like my private life, I like my friends, I like going out.''
