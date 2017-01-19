British actor Tom Holland has recalled a fight scene with Hollywood legend Michael Keaton and said the veteran star reminded him ''I'm Batman''.
Tom Holland has revealed Michael Keaton kept dropping 'Batman' lines into their scenes when they were shooting 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
Holland is playing the webslinger in the Marvel Studios 'Spider-Man' reboot opposite Keaton as supervillain Vulture and the 20-year-old British actor has spilled that the Hollywood icon kept on cracking jokes on set to remind his young co-star that he was responsible for kick-starting Hollywood's fascination with superheroes when he played The Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 'Batman' movie in 1989.
Speaking about working with the 65-year-old star - who also donned the cape and cowl in 1992 follow-up 'Batman Returns' - recalled: ''(It was) pretty cool. He's a bad ass. We have a fight in the movie and I punch him. He turns around and says [in a deep voice], 'I'm Batman.' He kept doing Batman quotes on set.''
And Holland was thrilled Keaton shared many words of advice with him from his experience playing Batman.
He added: ''We had a really good conversation about how important it is to keep the superhero role grounded in reality.''
Meanwhile, Holland - who has been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at this year's BAFTAs - went undercover at an American high school to get his knowledge, and accent, up to scratch.
He told ShortList magazine: ''American schools are so different to British ones. Bullying wasn't really a thing ... and I did it to practice the accent.''
But when he tried to tell his secret to one of his new 'classmates', they didn't believe him.
He said: ''One girl in my class was confused why I was there. I told her, 'I have a big secret, I'm actually Spider-Man.' She said, 'You're so full of s**t, it's ridiculous.' I said, 'No honestly, I'm an actor, I'm playing Spider-Man.' She said, 'Why are you lying about this? You Moron.'''
