Tom Holland has revealed Michael Keaton kept dropping 'Batman' lines into their scenes when they were shooting 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

Holland is playing the webslinger in the Marvel Studios 'Spider-Man' reboot opposite Keaton as supervillain Vulture and the 20-year-old British actor has spilled that the Hollywood icon kept on cracking jokes on set to remind his young co-star that he was responsible for kick-starting Hollywood's fascination with superheroes when he played The Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's 'Batman' movie in 1989.

Speaking about working with the 65-year-old star - who also donned the cape and cowl in 1992 follow-up 'Batman Returns' - recalled: ''(It was) pretty cool. He's a bad ass. We have a fight in the movie and I punch him. He turns around and says [in a deep voice], 'I'm Batman.' He kept doing Batman quotes on set.''

And Holland was thrilled Keaton shared many words of advice with him from his experience playing Batman.

He added: ''We had a really good conversation about how important it is to keep the superhero role grounded in reality.''

Meanwhile, Holland - who has been nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at this year's BAFTAs - went undercover at an American high school to get his knowledge, and accent, up to scratch.

He told ShortList magazine: ''American schools are so different to British ones. Bullying wasn't really a thing ... and I did it to practice the accent.''

But when he tried to tell his secret to one of his new 'classmates', they didn't believe him.

He said: ''One girl in my class was confused why I was there. I told her, 'I have a big secret, I'm actually Spider-Man.' She said, 'You're so full of s**t, it's ridiculous.' I said, 'No honestly, I'm an actor, I'm playing Spider-Man.' She said, 'Why are you lying about this? You Moron.'''