Tom Holland, Letitia Wright , Adele, Lady GaGa and Winston Duke are among those named as members of the Academy this year.
Tom Holland, Letitia Wright and Adele have joined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science.
The 'Spider-Man' star, the 'Black Panther' actress and the 'Hello' hitmaker have been named among 842 new members added to the organisation this year, along with the likes of 'A Star Is Born' actress Lady GaGa, 'Us' star Winston Duke and Crazy Rich Asians' Gemma Chan.
The new additions are 50% women and 29% are people of colour following a long-term strategy announced in 2016 to improve the diversity of Academy members in light of the social media Hashtag #OscarsSoWhite -which criticised the lack of actors of colour who were nominated for top acting accolades.
Membership for females is now at an overall 32% giving it an increase of 25% from 2015 while people of colour now make up 16% of the Academy, which is double what it was four years ago.
Others who have joined includes Sterling K. Brown, who also starred in 'Black Panther', 'Roma' star Marina de Tavira - who received her first Oscar nod at this year's ceremony - 'The Babadook' director Jennifer Kent, 'The Crown' actress Claire Foy, 'The Handmaid's Tale' star Elisabeth Moss and 'The Good Wife' alum Archie Panjabi.
Riz Ahmed, Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot and Naomie Harris were added in 2017 while and the following year saw the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Daniel Kaluuya and Timothée Chalamet join.
This year's Academy Awards ceremony saw 'Bohemian Rhapsody' lead the winners taking home four prizes and the Queen biopic scooped Best Actor for its lead star Rami Malek, who portrayed late frontman Freddie Mercury, making him the first actor of Arab heritage to win the accolade.
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...