Tom Holland is ''inspired'' by DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON.

The 23-year-old actor has revealed he ''looks up'' to the fellow actor and former professional wrestler, as he admires his work ethic and wants to work harder himself so he can be more like the 'Jumanji' star.

He said: ''The Rock is someone I've always looked up to. His whole thing is: Be the hardest-working person in the room. It's something that I've really taken to heart. And when I heard him say that for the first time, I was like, 'That is a really good saying.' He's such an inspirational dude.''

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star has taken Dwayne's ethos to heart, and says he even trained in ballet for his breakout role in 'Billy Elliot' during his lunch breaks at school, just so he could continue to be the ''hardest-working person in the room''.

Speaking to GQ Style, he added: ''I would do it in the school gym at lunchtimes by myself, in tights, with a teacher. So you have kids looking through the windows. To a bunch of 10-year-olds who all play rugby, Tom Holland doing ballet in the gym isn't that cool.''

Although Tom looks up to Dwayne, he has become a role model himself since landing the role of Peter Parker and his crime fighting alter ego Spider-Man, and recently said finds it ''stressful'' to uphold his reputation.

He said: ''I've got however many millions of followers. And most are under 18, so I have a responsibility to be somebody to look up to. Tony Stark is a billionaire, so fans can't relate to that. Thor's a Norse god - there aren't any Norse gods. Captain America is a super-soldier, and there aren't any of them. But Peter Parker's a school kid. There's millions of those. I try to be someone they aspire to be. But sometimes it's stressful. Sometimes I just want to go to a club with mates, get steaming drunk and be an idiot. But I can't, because I have a reputation to uphold.''