Tom Holland was given advice by his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actors about how to keep his feet on the ground after he landed the role of Spider-Man.

The 20-year-old actor has his first full outing as Peter Parker and his webslinging alter ego in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' but he is prepared for the global fame about to be bestowed upon him because when he shot his cameo in 'Captain America: Civil War' he got some sound tips from his co-stars.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, he said: ''Chris Hemsworth gave me some great advice. Once I got cast, he sent me a lovely email about just make sure you keep your feet on the ground and don't let this affect you. You keep your family and your friends close and that's exactly what I've done. That's why I've brought my best friend with me as my assistant - Harrison. He is my best buddy really - but don't tell Marvel!''

Hemsworth, 33, stars at the Norse God Thor in the MCU and will next be seen alongside Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk in 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

Not only did Hemsworth give the Holland some sound advice but also 'Iron Man' star Robert Downey Jr. who will also appear in the upcoming Spidey flick.

Holland said: ''Rob gave me some sound advice when I did my screen test. He came up to me and said, 'Relax and let your body take over, and if it is meant to be then it is meant to be.' And here we are today.''

When speaking about playing a superhero, Holland said it was a dream come true.

He said: ''It's every kid's dream to have powers. Not necessarily 'Spider-Man' powers but, if you told any 15-year-old kid they've got three wishes, one of them would be probably to have superpowers.''