Tom Holland has bought chickens to ensure he has a fresh supply of eggs throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actor showed off his new fowl friends, Predator, Ranger and Chestnut, on Instagram and explained he'd decided to raise them in his garden after being unable to buy what he needed from local shops.
He said: ''With everything that's going on, the supermarkets are all empty.
''There's no eggs; we have no eggs. So we thought to solve that problem, we would become the source of eggs. Now, we're the owner of chickens.''
Tom will be hoping the chickens lay eggs soon as he can't get out to the shops because he's currently self-isolating after falling ill, though he doesn't think he has coronavirus.
He said at the weekend: ''I'm feeling very ill today, but I don't think I have got the coronavirus, but I'm taking extra precautions. I'm self-isolating inside...
''This is the first day I've felt really ill. I felt fine yesterday and then this morning I woke up and I just was awful, coughing.''
While he's self-isolating, the 23-year-old star has promised to be ''more present'' on Instagram.
He said: ''I'm going to try to be a little bit more present on my Instagram during this time because I have nothing else to do.''
Work had been due to begin on Tom's new movie 'Uncharted' this month, but pre-production has been pushed back due to the pandemic.
It's currently unknown when the shoot will start up again on the video game adaptation - which will also star Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali - or if it will still be released on 5 March 2021 as planned.
