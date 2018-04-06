Tom Holland wasn't allowed to read the 'Avengers: Infinity War ' script in case he leaked the plot.

The 21-year-old actor is reprising his sole as Spider-Man in the upcoming Marvel action movie - which brings Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers together - and the star revealed directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo wouldn't let him read the whole script, so he wasn't even sure which character he was shooting his scenes with.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show' he explained: ''I wasn't allowed to read the script because I have a tendency to tell people what's in it, so I have no idea what's going on or what the film is about. Most of time I was acting a scene with a tennis ball and when I asked who it was supposed to be they wouldn't tell me so I started ringing round cast members and doing my own research to try and work it out!''

Tom made his debut as the iconic superhero in 'Captain America: Civil War' in 2016 before starring in his first solo movie 'Spider-man: Homecoming' in 2017 but is still shocked he gets to play the part because he grew up idolizing the earlier versions of the movies.

He confessed: ''I loved 'Spider-man' when I was a kid and watched the movies so to be in them now is surreal and a bit of a whirlwind.''

Meanwhile, Tom - who is a trained dancer and starred as Billy in 'Billy Elliot' at The West End- recalled ''the most embarrassing moment of his life'' was when he met singer Madonna and failed to impress her with his dance moves.

He said: ''I'd had one too many when a friend of mine dragged me over to meet her. All the way there I was thinking, 'What should I say.' And all I came up with was 'Hello.' To cover the awkward moment my friend told Madonna I was a great dancer, so when she asked me to show her, I took her by the hand and started dancing with her. I was terrible and she was obviously unimpressed so I bailed and left, leaving her on the dance floor. It was the most embarrassing moment of my life.''