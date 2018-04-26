Tom Holland admits his time on the set of 'Avengers: Infinity War' was ''bizarre''.

The British actor plays the part of Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe and he's confessed that appearing alongside the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in the new superhero movie was a surreal experience.

He explained: ''To be 21 and to get the chance to work with people like this is amazing.

''It was just a real whirlwind to walk on set and see 30 of your favourite actors dressed up like superheroes, just having a coffee and hanging out. It was so bizarre.''

Despite relishing the experience, Tom was less enthusiastic about having to spend all of his time on set wearing the Spider-Man costume.

And he revealed it created a particular problem for him when he needed to go to the toilet.

Speaking to E! News, he explained: ''Once you're in it, you're in it. They're the kind of costumes you can't take off. When we take our breaks, we're sitting in the green room drinking coffee. Some of us are trying to go to the bathroom. It's crazy.

''[With] my suit, there is no going to the bathroom! You have to know when you go in it that you have at least three hours in the tank.''

Meanwhile, Karen Gillan - who also stars in the Marvel movies - recently revealed that there was a ''sociable'' atmosphere on the set of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

She shared: ''It's very sociable. When you are shooting a film like this, there is a lot of time between setups because they do huge laying of the set and the props.

''Everyone has a lot of time to hang out and get to know each other. Robert [Downey Jr] is the one who hosts the lunch for everyone, that's really nice. We all get to interact with each other a lot.''