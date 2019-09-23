'Spider-Man' writer David Koepp - who penned the script for Tobey Maguire's first movie as the superhero in 2002 - doesn't see Disney as the ''plucky underdog'' in the battle with Sony.
'Spider-Man' writer David Koepp doesn't see Disney as the ''plucky underdog'' in the battle with Sony.
Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were disappointed after the two studios failed to reach an agreement, meaning Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker and his web-slinging superhero will be leaving the MCU and staying with Sony, who hold the rights to the character.
However, Koepp - who penned Tobey Maguire's first 'Spider-Man' outing in 2002 - argued that the fans defending Disney could be misguided when it comes to the ongoing debate.
He told Den of Geek: ''I understand both sides. Disney wants what it wants, and obviously it's used to acquiring and controlling. But I understand Sony's point of view better: 'But wait, it's ours. We own it. You can't just have half of it. You can't just take it.'
''So it's a tough situation. And I think certainly the last couple of 'Spider-Man' movies have been terrific. But the animated film that they did without Disney's involvement was, you know, even more terrific.
''What's weird to me is those Marvel movie fans who are quick to spring to Disney's defense like they're a plucky underdog who needs to be defended. [laughs] They are not a plucky underdog.''
Meanwhile, Holland recently said he will be staying in the role, and insisted the movies will be ''equally as awesome and amazing'' despite Marvel's departure.
He said: ''Basically, we've made five great movies. It's been five amazing years. I've had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds?
''But all I know is that I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It's going to be so fun, however we choose to do it.
''The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we'll find new ways to make it even cooler.''
