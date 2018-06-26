'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will be based in London.

The much-anticipated new Spider-Man movie will see Tom Holland reprise the role of the iconic superhero as he sets about fighting bad guys on the streets of the UK capital.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Spidey will be flying around some of the most famous buildings in London.''

Tom, 22, is originally from Kingston upon Thames, which is a town in Greater London.

And the upcoming film will see his on-screen character, who is otherwise known as Peter Parker, take a school trip to London, where he encounters the villain Mysterio.

Details of the movie have emerged shortly after Tom revealed the name of the film, which is the sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

Taking to his Instagram account, Tom - who has developed a reputation for accidentally releasing spoilers - said in a short clip: ''Hey guys, what's up? It's Tom Holland here, I am at the ACE Seattle Comic Con, having a great time, meeting everyone.

''I wanted to apologise because there's no real revelations coming out this week about 'Spider Man 2', I don't really know much about it. I'm a little bit confused because I died, so I don't really know how it all comes into play. But what I do know is that I've got the script, I'm super excited to read it. And it's going to great so yeah, 'Spider-Man 2' let's do this!''

But, as he held up his script on his iPad, fans could see: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' written on it.