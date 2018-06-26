The much-anticipated 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will be based in London.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will be based in London.
The much-anticipated new Spider-Man movie will see Tom Holland reprise the role of the iconic superhero as he sets about fighting bad guys on the streets of the UK capital.
A source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Spidey will be flying around some of the most famous buildings in London.''
Tom, 22, is originally from Kingston upon Thames, which is a town in Greater London.
And the upcoming film will see his on-screen character, who is otherwise known as Peter Parker, take a school trip to London, where he encounters the villain Mysterio.
Details of the movie have emerged shortly after Tom revealed the name of the film, which is the sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
Taking to his Instagram account, Tom - who has developed a reputation for accidentally releasing spoilers - said in a short clip: ''Hey guys, what's up? It's Tom Holland here, I am at the ACE Seattle Comic Con, having a great time, meeting everyone.
''I wanted to apologise because there's no real revelations coming out this week about 'Spider Man 2', I don't really know much about it. I'm a little bit confused because I died, so I don't really know how it all comes into play. But what I do know is that I've got the script, I'm super excited to read it. And it's going to great so yeah, 'Spider-Man 2' let's do this!''
But, as he held up his script on his iPad, fans could see: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' written on it.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...