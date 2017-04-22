Tom Holland is to feature in a fourth 'Avengers' movie, the CEO of Marvel, has confirmed.
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is to feature in the fourth 'Avengers' movie.
The 20-year-old actor made his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' and the web-throwing superhero is to appear in 'Avengers: Infinity War' next year.
And the future of Holland's MCU career is promising as the CEO of Marvel, Kevin Feige, says there are plans for him to star in another film in the blockbuster franchise, which will come out in 2019.
Feige told The Hollywood Reporter: ''That's as far as it goes for now.''
Those wanting to see Spider-Man before then will have to watch 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', which is slated for release later this year.
Meanwhile, Holland previously said he burned his 'Avengers: Infinity War' script to keep details of the movie from being leaked.
He took to Instagram earlier this year to share a video of himself chucking the script in the fire after he admitted he forgot to hand it into producers before he left set.
In the video, he said: ''Rule number one ... hand in your script ... Marvel like to keep everything a secret. So, to all the producers who are probably freaking out because I forgot to hand in my script, here is evidence that I am destroying it.''
Holland was understandably thrilled when he found out he had been cast as Spider-Man and revealed he found out he had got the job through a post on Instagram.
He said: ''I was in my bed scrolling through Instagram. It had been about a month since my audition. And Marvel just posted a photo saying go to our website and find out who the next Spider-Man is. I went on the Marvel website on my computer and there it was: The new Spider-Man is Tom Holland. I went ballistic, like absolutely nuts.''
