'Spider-Man: Far From Home' writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers will return to pen the third installment in the franchise.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers will pen the third installment in the franchise.
It was announced earlier this week that the web-slinging superhero would be leaving the Marvel CInematic Universe (MCU) after talks broke down with Sony, but the studio are planning to retain the scribes to pen the next outing for the character, who is expected to continue to be played by Tom Holland, despite the upheaval.
However, it is unclear whether or not Jon Watts will return to direct the third movie after being brought on board 'Far From Home' by MCU boss Kevin Feige.
It was revealed earlier this week that Sony Pictures - who licenced the famous character to Marvel - has hit a stalemate with the studio over the financing and profit-sharing of the future 'Spider-Man' movies, leading to the exit of Marvel boss Kevin Feige from the franchise.
In a statement, Sony's spokesperson said: ''Much of today's news about' Spider-Man', has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise.
''We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action 'Spider-Man' film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him - including all their newly added Marvel properties - do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own.
''Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.''
There has been several months of negotiations between the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to change the original deal, which saw Marvel collect five per cent of the profits of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Going forward, Marvel seemed sure they could find a deal as the character was billed to be ''the Next Tony Stark'' in the Marvel franchise.
The stalemate between Sony Pictures and Disney reportedly came when the latter asked for financing and profits to be split 50 / 50, which would mean Disney and Marvel would have a huge increase in profits, with the previous film grossing a whopping $1.1 billion worldwide.
However, as the week has gone on, reports have suggested Disney would settle for 25% of profits and financing but only for movies that involve both Kevin and Marvel.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...