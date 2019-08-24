'Spider-Man: Far From Home' writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers will pen the third installment in the franchise.

It was announced earlier this week that the web-slinging superhero would be leaving the Marvel CInematic Universe (MCU) after talks broke down with Sony, but the studio are planning to retain the scribes to pen the next outing for the character, who is expected to continue to be played by Tom Holland, despite the upheaval.

However, it is unclear whether or not Jon Watts will return to direct the third movie after being brought on board 'Far From Home' by MCU boss Kevin Feige.

It was revealed earlier this week that Sony Pictures - who licenced the famous character to Marvel - has hit a stalemate with the studio over the financing and profit-sharing of the future 'Spider-Man' movies, leading to the exit of Marvel boss Kevin Feige from the franchise.

In a statement, Sony's spokesperson said: ''Much of today's news about' Spider-Man', has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise.

''We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action 'Spider-Man' film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him - including all their newly added Marvel properties - do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own.

''Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.''

There has been several months of negotiations between the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to change the original deal, which saw Marvel collect five per cent of the profits of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'. Going forward, Marvel seemed sure they could find a deal as the character was billed to be ''the Next Tony Stark'' in the Marvel franchise.

The stalemate between Sony Pictures and Disney reportedly came when the latter asked for financing and profits to be split 50 / 50, which would mean Disney and Marvel would have a huge increase in profits, with the previous film grossing a whopping $1.1 billion worldwide.

However, as the week has gone on, reports have suggested Disney would settle for 25% of profits and financing but only for movies that involve both Kevin and Marvel.