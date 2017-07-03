Robert Downey Jr says Tom Holland is ''the perfect man'' to play Spider-Man because he is ''bright and gifted''.
The 21-year-old actor will take on the role of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in the upcoming Marvel move 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - which is due for release on Wednesday (05.07.17) - and MCU veteran Robert, who is known for playing Iron Man, has said he couldn't think of a better person to cast in the iconic role.
Speaking about Tom's portrayal of Spider-Man - who has previously been played on screen by Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield - Robert told News Corp Australia Network: ''Tom is the perfect man for the job. He's enthusiastic, bright and gifted, a very physically talented guy by virtue of his dance and acrobatic background. He has just the right combination of elements required to bring a new take on the character.''
And it seems Tom is equally as pleased to have the 52-year-old actor - who appears as Tony Stark and his heroic alter ego in the movie - on hand, as he managed to help the young actor overcome his insecurities surrounding the blockbuster feature.
Tom said previously: ''Robert Downey Jr. has been really great, he's been there during a lot of this.
''There have been moments, particularly during 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' where I've doubted my capabilities. We all have doubts.
''And he pulled me aside one day and said, 'You know, you got this, this was meant to be. I had the same feelings doing 'Iron Man', the same anxieties, but know that they picked you for a reason - because it feels right, it works. It's not about how good you can do the web-slinging or the stunts, it's about the personality you bring to the character.'
''That eased by fears and wise words like that from Iron Man, you don't forget. They are there stored in the vault for repeat use.''
