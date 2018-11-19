Marvel Studios have unveiled an official timeline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe which appears to fix an issue with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' being previously set eight years after 'Avengers'.
Movie fans were left confused last year when it was claimed 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - which stars Tom Holland as the web-slinger and his alter-ego Peter Parker - was set eight years after 'Avengers', which was later revealed to be ''very incorrect''.
Now, a definite MCU time frame has been unveiled in the new 'Marvel Studios: The First 10 Years' book, clarifying where the big screen blockbusters all fit in.
One point to note is that 'Homecoming' is actually set just four years after the first 'Avengers' film, which makes the situation less confusing.
There has also been a change to 'Iron Man', which has been moved a couple years later from its original 2008 release.
However, there are still some issues with the new, official timeline given some of the dates clarified in the list.
While 'Infinity War' is now set to 2017 - despite assumptions it was set two years after 2016's 'Civil War' - while 'Black Panther' has been moved to 2017.
That said, there's a change everything could change again once 'Avengers 4' is released given reports it will feature a time travel plot.
There is also an omission with 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' not being included, but its mid-credits scene fits into the time frame of 'Infinity War', so it's a safe assumption that it's also set in 2017.
Official MCU timeline:
1943-1945: Captain America: The First Avenger
2010: Iron Man
2011: Iron Man 2, The Incredible Hulk, Thor
2012: Avengers, Iron Man 3
2013: Thor: The Dark World
2014: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
2015: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man
2016: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming
2016 through to 2017: Doctor Strange
2017: Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War
