Tom Holland asked Chris Hemsworth to help him land the part of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 21-year-old actor turned to his 'In The Heart Of The Sea' co-star and asked for a favour, given his role as Thor in previous installments of the huge comic book blockbuster franchise.

Speaking to Yahoo! Movies, he revealed: ''He did actually [help], he did. I sent him an email while auditioning saying sort of like, 'Hey Chris. So, I'm auditioning for Spider-Man. Can you let them know that I'm amazing or something?' ''

However, Tom admitted his friend joked he would speak to the team - but wouldn't put in a good word for him.

He added: ''And he replied like, 'Hey mate. I'll let them know you never learn your lines and you are late all the time and you're terrible at your job.' ''

Despite really pushing for the role, Tom recently admitted it was a bit of a ''disappointment'' when he first put on the suit as it was the one his stunt double had worn and it left him feeling like a ''saggy, sad Spider-Man''.

He added: ''The first time I put on the suit was, I'm not going to lie, a little bit of a disappointment.

''I was cast as Spider-Man very late into the process of shooting 'Civil War'. They'd already been shooting on my stunt double before I had the chance to come to set, so they didn't have time to make me a suit because these suits take weeks and weeks to make, so they just decided to tailor my stunt double's suit to me.

''Now my stunt double was a good two or three inches taller than me and stockier than me, so the first time I ever tried it on it was kind of like a saggy, sad Spider-Man.''