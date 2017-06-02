Tom Holland asked Chris Hemsworth to help him land his dream role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tom Holland asked Chris Hemsworth to help him land the part of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The 21-year-old actor turned to his 'In The Heart Of The Sea' co-star and asked for a favour, given his role as Thor in previous installments of the huge comic book blockbuster franchise.
Speaking to Yahoo! Movies, he revealed: ''He did actually [help], he did. I sent him an email while auditioning saying sort of like, 'Hey Chris. So, I'm auditioning for Spider-Man. Can you let them know that I'm amazing or something?' ''
However, Tom admitted his friend joked he would speak to the team - but wouldn't put in a good word for him.
He added: ''And he replied like, 'Hey mate. I'll let them know you never learn your lines and you are late all the time and you're terrible at your job.' ''
Despite really pushing for the role, Tom recently admitted it was a bit of a ''disappointment'' when he first put on the suit as it was the one his stunt double had worn and it left him feeling like a ''saggy, sad Spider-Man''.
He added: ''The first time I put on the suit was, I'm not going to lie, a little bit of a disappointment.
''I was cast as Spider-Man very late into the process of shooting 'Civil War'. They'd already been shooting on my stunt double before I had the chance to come to set, so they didn't have time to make me a suit because these suits take weeks and weeks to make, so they just decided to tailor my stunt double's suit to me.
''Now my stunt double was a good two or three inches taller than me and stockier than me, so the first time I ever tried it on it was kind of like a saggy, sad Spider-Man.''
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
In August of 1819, The Essex set sail from New England. The whaling ship set...
A riveting performance from Tom Hardy makes this pseudo-thriller utterly riveting, turning even the most...
Ivan Locke could well be the model of a perfect life with his beautiful family,...