Tom Hiddleston is to star as Hamlet on the London stage.

The 'Kong: Skull Island' actor will return to his theatre roots for a production of 'Hamlet', which will be directed by Kenneth Branagh to aim to raise £20 million for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Tom said: '''Hamlet' presents almost limitless possibilities for interpretation. I can't wait to explore them, with this great cast, at RADA. Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place.

''To be guided through it by him as a director, an expert and a friend, is our great good fortune. The performing arts exist to bring people together, not to break or keep them apart.

Funds raised from the production, which will have a three-week run at RADA's 160-seat Jerwood Vanbrugh Theatre, London, from September 1-23 this year, will support the RADA Attenborough Campaign, which is aiming to make money to regenerate the Academy's Chenies Street premises.

Tom added: ''I hope the funds raised by the production will help RADA continue to provide a wider field of equal opportunity to train actors, stage managers and technical theatre artists, from every background, to a standard of excellence and professionalism.

''We need to keep the doors open for everyone.''

Kenneth admitted he had been in talks about the project for ''years'' and is looking forward to seeing Tom take on one of Shakespeare's most iconic roles for the first time.

He said: ''The play speaks as loudly as ever to our volatile world and we are proud to have Tom Hiddleston lead an exciting group of actors, as he plays the title role for the first time.

''This work has been in discussion and planning over a period of years. To find its expression at, with, and for RADA, is a privilege.''

Tom, a RADA alumnus, previously appeared in West End productions of 'Cymbeline' and 'Ivanov'.

RADA and the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company are joining forces for the production and a ballot for tickets, priced between £15 and £95, will open today (01.08.17) at midday until Sunday (06.08.17) at 6pm online. Or by phone from today at midday until Saturday (05.08.17) at 5pm.