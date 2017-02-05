Tom Hiddleston was ''humbled'' by humpback whales he got to see whilst shooting 'Thor: Ragnarok' in Australia.

The 35-year-old actor insists the ''power of the natural world'' is far greater than anything that makes humans feel they have ''supremacy'' over other creatures, and had his own wake up call during his daily runs when he was Down Under reprising his role as Loki.

He said: ''We like to think we're at the pinnacle of human history and our technological advances are evolving our supremacy over all the other animals of the Earth. But we still need to be humbled by the power of the natural world.

''I was in Australia doing 'Thor: Ragnarok' and I had a house in Queensland and I could run along the beach and I saw humpback whales.

''Every time I saw them I felt smaller, that out there were these enormous intelligent creatures. We all feel this profound need for that.''

Tom has been busy shooting 'Kong: Skull Island' in Vietnam, Hawaii and Australia and felt incredibly lucky to be a part of the ensemble blockbuster.

He told SFX magazine: ''There was this palpable sense among every member of the cast that to be in a 'Kong' film was such a privilege and to be in these locations.

''Because there's something very timeless about the myth of 'Kong' and the idea of mankind going into undiscovered countries, going into the jungle and being humbled by the power of nature as represented by 'Kong'.

''Jordan [Vogt-Roberts, director] chose three exquisite locations on the planet where nature is at its most beautiful and terrifying.

''These were places of natural beauty and also danger. We just felt so lucky to be there.''