Tom Hiddleston has learned to ''let go'' of the negative things his critics say about him, because he knows he can't take ''responsibility'' for other people's thoughts.
The 38-year-old actor has admitted he struggles with fame at times, especially when people say things about him that aren't ''based in any reality'', and says he's been working on not taking ''responsibility'' for other people's thoughts.
He said: ''It's not possible, and nor should it be possible, to control what anyone thinks about you. Especially if it's not based in any, um ... if it's not based in any reality. [I've learned] to let go of the energy that comes toward me, be it good or bad. Because naturally in the early days I took responsibility for it.''
And now, the 'Avengers: Endgame' star says he's become more ''protective'' over his personal life.
Speaking to The New York Times, he said: ''And yes, I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way. That's because I didn't realise it needed protecting before.''
His comments come after he noted in 2017 that his fame can often make him feel vulnerable.
The 'Kong: Skull Island' actor said: ''Anyone in the public eye becomes vulnerable to projections. People will say good and bad things. Many are not true. So you just hold on to reality. I do that through my family and my friends.''
At the time, Tom also explained that he was focusing on his career above anything else.
He added: ''The only thing I care about is the work - that's what I've dedicated myself to. In the end, that's the only thing that has any impact. I'm honoured if it's meant anything to anyone.''
Tom's personal life was thrust into the spotlight in 2016 when he had a brief but high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, which lasted three months.
Speaking after their split, Tom said: ''Taylor Swift is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time. I have to be so psychologically strong about not letting other people's interpretations about my life affect my life. Because you have to fight for love. You can't live in fear of what people might say.''
