Tom Hiddleston says he's very comfortable going nude on screen.

The 36-year-old actor stripped off for his roles in movie 'High-Rise' and BBC TV series 'The Night Manager' and he had no issue with either request to lose his clothes as it was crucial to the storylines of both projects.

Speaking to website Star2.com, he said: ''In both instances any partial nudity is actually thematically linked to the story. If you read J.G.Ballard's 'High-Rise', in which the film is based on, Dr Laing moves into his apartment on the 25th floor and he sunbathes in the nude because he thinks he can't be seen. For the rest of the film he actually remains fully clothes. His attachment to his clothing is kind of a suit of armour. So it wasn't about any kind of personal exposure, that was the part of the thematic narrative - about how on man is trusting enough to be vulnerable and then realising he can't be. If it's a thematic part of the story I don't have a problem with it.''

Hiddleston has take on a variety of roles, most recently being seen on the big screen as former British SAS Captain James Conrad in 'Kong: Skull Island', but he is most famous for playing Loki in the 'Thor' and 'Avengers' movies and will be seen as the supervillain again in 'Thor: Ragnarok' when it is released in November.

However, Hiddleston is not worried about getting typecast as Loki and insists he is not short of offers for lots of very different characters.

He said: ''I don't really look like him. It takes a lot of time to look like him in the morning so there's a really conscious effort. I don't think I could be typecast in that way. I have turned down certain offers. I judge every project on its own merits. I don't know if it's just getting older, I'm more conscious about what I put out to the world. Our lives are short and you want to make sure that what you're making is something that enriches people's lives, even if it's just giving people two hours of a good time.''