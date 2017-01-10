Tom Hiddleston has apologised for his Golden Globes speech, admitting it was ''inelegantly expressed''.
Tom Hiddleston has admitted his Golden Globes speech was ''inelegantly expressed''.
The 35-year-old actor picked up the gong for Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Motion Picture for his performance in the BBC drama 'The Night Manager' at the glitzy ceremony on Sunday (08.01.17), and was slammed on social media as he took to the stage to give a lengthy ''boring'' speech about a trip to South Sudan.
Now, the Hollywood hunk has taken to Facebook to apologise for his rambling speech, saying he was ''very nervous'' and his ''words came out wrong''.
He wrote on the social media site: ''I just wanted to say... I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed.
''In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong.
''Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions.
''I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.''
His apology comes after Twitter users claimed they ''fell asleep'' after being subjected to his long-winded speech.
One user wrote: ''i fell asleep during the golden globes because of tom hiddleston's incredibly awful speech (sic)''
Whilst another said: ''Good on Tom Hiddleston for telling that long, boring, completely unrelated to his award story about how he's a good person. #GoldenGlobes (sic)''
Another user claimed: ''Tom Hiddleston does not know how to tell a short, concise story. He's so boring & longwinded I nearly fell asleep. #GoldenGlobes (sic)''
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Andrew Garfield describes his new movie as "a meditation and a prayer".
The new fantasy action thriller Underworld: Blood Wars marks Kate Beckinsale's fifth appearance as tough-girl Selene
In the dramatic fantasy A Monster Calls, Sigourney Weaver plays the stoic British grandmother of the central character.
The star reveals how different she was to her female friends.
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
Writer-director Marc Abraham gets ambitious with this biopic about iconic country music star Hank Williams,...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
I Saw The Light is the new biopic about Hank Williams. The film follows his...
Hank Williams was one of the most iconic country stars America has ever seen, moving...
Gifted Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) makes an odd misstep with this overwrought...
Edith Cushing is an aspiring writer of horror, who soon becomes plagued by shadows of...
In the 19th Century in Cumbria, England, an old house stood overlooking a tremendous stretch...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
Pixie Hollow fairy friends Tinker Bell, Vidia, Iridessa, Fawn, Silvermist and Rosetta are all blessed...