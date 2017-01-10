Tom Hiddleston has admitted his Golden Globes speech was ''inelegantly expressed''.

The 35-year-old actor picked up the gong for Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Motion Picture for his performance in the BBC drama 'The Night Manager' at the glitzy ceremony on Sunday (08.01.17), and was slammed on social media as he took to the stage to give a lengthy ''boring'' speech about a trip to South Sudan.

Now, the Hollywood hunk has taken to Facebook to apologise for his rambling speech, saying he was ''very nervous'' and his ''words came out wrong''.

He wrote on the social media site: ''I just wanted to say... I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed.

''In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong.

''Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions.

''I apologise that my nerves got the better of me.''

His apology comes after Twitter users claimed they ''fell asleep'' after being subjected to his long-winded speech.

One user wrote: ''i fell asleep during the golden globes because of tom hiddleston's incredibly awful speech (sic)''

Whilst another said: ''Good on Tom Hiddleston for telling that long, boring, completely unrelated to his award story about how he's a good person. #GoldenGlobes (sic)''

Another user claimed: ''Tom Hiddleston does not know how to tell a short, concise story. He's so boring & longwinded I nearly fell asleep. #GoldenGlobes (sic)''