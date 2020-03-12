Richard E. Grant has joined the cast of the Disney+ 'Loki' series.

According to Variety, the 'Star Wars' actor's role in the project is being kept under wraps, but a source with knowledge of the production says that he will only appear in a single episode of the series.

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role by playing the titular character and 'Loki' will reportedly feature the 'God of Mischief' popping up at different times in human history and influencing major events.

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino are also amongst the cast for the series, which is slated for release in early 2021.

Michael Waldron is writing and executive producing the show, with Kate Herron attached to direct all the episodes and serve as an executive producer.

'Loki' is one of several series centred on MCU characters currently in the works for Disney+ with others including 'Ms. Marvel', 'WandaVision' and 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is executive producing all the shows.

It will mark Richard's second appearance in the MCU after he played Dr. Zander Rice in 'Logan'.

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' has been hit by major production disruptions, is set to debut in August, while 'WandVision' is said to be debuting in December.

Disney+ also recently confirmed that a prequel series to 'Beauty and the Beast' was in the works for the streaming service, which sees Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou from the 2017 movie.