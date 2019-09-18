A woman reportedly masturbated during Tom Hiddleston's performance in the play 'Betrayal' on Broadway.
It has been claimed that a member of the audience, identified only as a ''young woman in her thirties,'' pleasured herself and reached orgasm twice as she watched the 38-year-old actor on-stage in the Broadway production of Harold Pinter's play.
According to the New York Post's Page Six, a post on the All That Chat message board from a fellow audience member, stated: ''My companion could feel a rhythmic banging against his armrest, punctuated by occasional low moans and giggles. [It] got faster and faster until there was one slightly louder 'Ha'. She resumed her normal seat position, put her head back and closed her eyes.''
And the woman reportedly did the same thing at a later point in the play before making a swift exit as soon as the show ended.
The poster wrote: ''The show was really wonderful and the cast first-rate. But you might want to avoid seat B-3.''
Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Tom - whose last high profile relationship was with Taylor Swift in 2016 - has been secretly seeing his 'Betrayal' co-star Zawe Ashton, 35, since February.
A source said: ''Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way.
''They've actually been together for more than six months. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps.
''Tom and Zawe spent Easter together renovating his house in England. They now spend most weekends together and going for long walks with his dog. He thinks this could be the love of his life - he's ready to settle down.''
Zawe and Tom are currently starring in the play with Charlie Cox, where they play a couple whose marriage is torn apart by the wife's affair with the best friend of her husband.
