'Venom' will feature the villain Carnage.

The upcoming 'Spider-Man' spin-off - which stars Tom Hardly in the titular role - is currently being produced by Sony, and it has now been announced that super villain Carnage is also set to appear in the hotly anticipated movie.

Carnage first appeared in the 'The Amazing Spider-Man' comic series as Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who shared a cell with Venom's alter ego Eddie Brock.

When Eddie escaped from prison using the extraterrestrial being known as a Symbiote - which fused with the photographer to give him his super powers - a portion of the parasite was left behind and fused with Cletus, thus creating Carnage.

As of yet, no-one has been cast in the villainous role, but whoever eventually lands the role will no doubt have to battle it out against Tom Hardy, who was cast as Venom last month.

Hardy, 39, was announced to be taking on the titular role as one of the webslinger's greatest foes on Twitter by Sony Pictures and will be part of Sony's Marvel Universe - which exists outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The tweet, along with a picture of Hardy wearing a Venom T-shirt, read: ''Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony's Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 - production starts this fall. (sic)''

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Hardy wouldn't be joining lead star Tom Holland in Marvel's re-boot of the web-slinging superhero - which starts with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' next month - as Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige dismissed the idea he could introduce the character into the blockbuster movie series.

He said: ''No plans to include him in the MCU right now. [The 'Venom' movie] is Sony's project.''