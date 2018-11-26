Sony's 'Venom' has passed $800 million worldwide - as it outgrosses DC's 2017 smash hit 'Wonder Woman'.
The Sony superhero movie - which featured Tom Hardy in the lead role of Eddie Brock and his symbiotic alter-ego - has officially surpassed the gross total money made at the box office by 2017's smash hit 'Wonder Woman', which was created the DC Extended Universe.
'Venom' is based on the iconic Marvel villain of the same name - who is one of several enemies of 'Spider-Man' - and the character first appeared on the big screen in 'Spider-Man 3', which was also created by Sony.
Although the Venom character is much less known than superheroes such as Spider-Man and Captain America, the 'Venom' movie arrived with big hype, and met expectations when it made a record-breaking October opening in the US, and continued to perform well overseas.
The movie even beat the gross target set by 2017's 'Justice League', which was DC's answer to Marvel's 'Avengers' - the ensemble movie which brings together several big names from the franchise's various comics.
According to Box Office Mojo, 'Venom' has grossed $822 million as of the time of writing, with almost $611 million coming from outside the US.
By comparison, 'Wonder Woman' took in $821 million worldwide, but still holds the crown for its domestic opening, with $412 million to 'Venom's $211 million.
According to sources, the film's performance has likely cemented plans for a sequel, which could feature Woody Harrelson as the comic book character Carnage, after it was teased in the movie's mid-credit sequence.
Sony have yet to officially announce plans for a 'Venom' sequel, but Tom Hardy recently revealed he'd love to be a part of a franchise for ''several years''.
Speaking before the movie had hit cinema screens, he said: ''We went into this hoping to build it, and I went into it hoping to do something for the next several years and I can invest myself in.
''But we have to launch it and see how people feel about it, and if they don't like it, we'll see, but I don't think they will. I have a really good feeling about it. I know the whole team has poured a lot of love into it, and I've really enjoyed it. I've left a lot of stuff out there and I did a lot of improvisation in it that will never make it to the movie.''
