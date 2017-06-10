Tom Hardy has admitted he would agree to any project if it involved Christopher Nolan, regardless of the scale of the project.
Tom Hardy would agree to any project if it involved Christopher Nolan.
The 39-year-old actor has worked with the director on three movies, 'Inception', 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Dunkirk' and admits it would be a ''no-brainer'' if the filmmaker wanted to cast him again, regardless of the scale of the project.
Asked if he'd say yes to anything from the director, he said: ''It's always been that way with Chris, yes. For me, it's wonderful to meet someone who is completely in control of the elements and assets that he has available to him.
''He has a specific confidence that I've not met in another filmmaker. Akin to George Miller actually. Inarritu did as well, actually. They're very specific about what they want.
''But Chris, the most so, out of everyone I've ever worked with. So yeah, it's a no-brainer if he says, 'Tom, do you want to jump on this option?' Whatever he wants to do. Even if he wants to shoot a short film in his garden, I know it's going to be good and I'll learn something.''
But after playing masked villain Bane in 'The Dark Knight Rises' and RAF pilot Farrier in 'Dunkirk', Tom joked the director doesn't like to show his face in his films.
He told Total Film magazine: ''It's pretty standard. It's in the contract with Chris that I have to wear something on my face. It's a bit like Cillian Murphy has to wear a sack on his head. 'Dunkirk' is the first time he hasn't worn a bag on his head. But I've got the mask back, and the sheepskin. Good times.''
