Tom Hardy was arrested for joyriding when he was 15.

The 39-year-old actor grew up in the suburb of East Sheen in South West London, and has said his ''privileged and peaceful'' upbringing pushed him to want to ''f**k everything up'' by stealing a car when he was just 15 years old.

He said: ''It's the suburbs, the life is so privileged and peaceful and so bloody dull, it gives you the instinctive desire to want to f**k everything up.

''I got arrested at 15 for joyriding in a stolen Mercedes. And for good measure there was a gun in the car.

''I just had to endanger myself - it was a kind of self-harming.''

And the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor says these desires are what drives him to take on ''wretched characters'' in his acting career.

He added: ''I wish I could say I have outgrown it but violence still has a romance for me. That's why I get cast as criminals, villains, wretched characters.''

The 'Taboo' actor - who battled an addiction to alcohol and drugs - also opened up about his time in rehab where he learnt how to ''manage'' his demons.

He said: ''I went in [to rehab] thinking I'd do it for a little bit until I can go out and drink and people forgive me.

''But I did my 28 days and, after listening to people who had been through similar circumstances, I realised I did have a problem. Now I know my beast and I know how to manage it.''

Despite being in control of his addictions, Tom - who is married to actress Charlotte Riley and has eight-year-old son Louis from a former relationship with casting director Rachael Speed - says he could still ''destroy everything'' if he has too much to drink.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''If I had four pints of lager and half a bottle of vodka I could turn this room into an absolute f***ing nightmare in about three minutes. I could destroy everything in my life I have worked so hard for.''