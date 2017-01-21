Tom Hardy has admitted he was arrested for joyriding a stolen Mercedes when he was just 15 years old, and blames it on his ''privileged'' upbringing.
Tom Hardy was arrested for joyriding when he was 15.
The 39-year-old actor grew up in the suburb of East Sheen in South West London, and has said his ''privileged and peaceful'' upbringing pushed him to want to ''f**k everything up'' by stealing a car when he was just 15 years old.
He said: ''It's the suburbs, the life is so privileged and peaceful and so bloody dull, it gives you the instinctive desire to want to f**k everything up.
''I got arrested at 15 for joyriding in a stolen Mercedes. And for good measure there was a gun in the car.
''I just had to endanger myself - it was a kind of self-harming.''
And the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor says these desires are what drives him to take on ''wretched characters'' in his acting career.
He added: ''I wish I could say I have outgrown it but violence still has a romance for me. That's why I get cast as criminals, villains, wretched characters.''
The 'Taboo' actor - who battled an addiction to alcohol and drugs - also opened up about his time in rehab where he learnt how to ''manage'' his demons.
He said: ''I went in [to rehab] thinking I'd do it for a little bit until I can go out and drink and people forgive me.
''But I did my 28 days and, after listening to people who had been through similar circumstances, I realised I did have a problem. Now I know my beast and I know how to manage it.''
Despite being in control of his addictions, Tom - who is married to actress Charlotte Riley and has eight-year-old son Louis from a former relationship with casting director Rachael Speed - says he could still ''destroy everything'' if he has too much to drink.
He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''If I had four pints of lager and half a bottle of vodka I could turn this room into an absolute f***ing nightmare in about three minutes. I could destroy everything in my life I have worked so hard for.''
OK Go are warning us of 'bad people on the rise'.
Depp received the Favourite Movie Icon award at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, and thanked fans for standing by him through a turbulent...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
A slow-burning intensity sets this crime thriller apart from the crowd, directed by Belgian filmmaker...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...