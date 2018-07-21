Tom Hardy wants to see Spider-Man in the Venom universe.

The 40-year-old actor is set to don the black lycra suit for his role as the titular simbyote in the upcoming Sony movie 'Venom', and whilst it was previously confirmed that the web-slinger - who is played by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) - would not be featured in the movie, Hardy hopes the arch rivals will face off later in the franchise.

When asked if he would take on Spider-Man, Hardy remained tight-lipped, but said: ''What? Toe to toe with Tom Holland? I'll have a go, yeah.''

Hardy admitted he's thrilled to be filling the shoes of the anti-hero, and says one of the main reasons he took on the role was because his 10-year-old son Louis - whom he was with Rachael Speed - is a huge fan of the character.

He said: ''Venom is, by far - for me, I don't want to upset anyone - I think he's the coolest Marvel superhero there is. Then also, there's my son. He's a massive Venom fan. He was a strong influence on why I needed to play Venom, specifically. I wanted to do something that my son could watch.''

The movie's director Ruben Fleischer is also keen to see Spider-Man face off against Venom in a later movie, but confirmed there were ''no heroes'' in the upcoming first instalment, which hits cinemas this year.

Ruben added during the movie's panel at Comic-Con on Friday (20.07.18): ''Well, I think we can all agree that it would be pretty amazing to see Spider-Man and Venom face off in a film. I have to think that the studio is thinking the same thing and somewhere down the road, the characters will cross paths.''

'Venom' hits cinemas on October 4.